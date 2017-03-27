Stars and Stripes Festival will move to Oakland County
In an unprecedented move for the 11-year-old Fourth of July celebration, Stars and Stripes Festival will be held in Oakland County this year, for the first time ever. From its inception, the festival has been held in Macomb County, first in Downtown Mt.
