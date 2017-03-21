Port Huron man accused of slaying mom...

Port Huron man accused of slaying mom to undergo psychiatric review

Tuesday Mar 21

A Port Huron man who allegedly killed his mother will be sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti where he will be interviewed to determine competency and criminal responsibility.

