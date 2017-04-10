Pit Bull stolen during home invasion

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WXYZ

After thieves ransacked a Macomb County home Monday night, law enforcement officials say they stole the family's pit bull. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a home invasion on Clair Street in Mt.

