New Image Building Services to Pay $16,000 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit

Monday Mar 13

A privately owned Mt. Clemens, Mich.-based company that provides cleaning services for corporate clients in commercial buildings will pay $16,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced Friday.

