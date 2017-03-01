Accused abuser waives arraignment
Accused child abuser waives arraignment Pre-trial conference for Allen Wayne Keck scheduled for March 30 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2lzl1B6 A pre-trial conference for a Richmond man facing a charge of first degree child abuse has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 30 in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Allen Wayne Keck, 40, waived arraignment during a circuit court hearing on Monday.
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCS Missed Votes
|1 hr
|Needs to go
|5
|Clinton Revival Center /Family Worship Center o...
|11 hr
|sam
|2
|Conflict of Interest
|Tue
|Grounds for Dismi...
|1
|SCS Smartmeters
|Mar 12
|Power On
|1
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
