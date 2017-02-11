Michigan art dealer gets 3-plus years...

Michigan art dealer gets 3-plus years in prison for forgeries

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Reuters

A Michigan art dealer was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison for engaging in what prosecutors said was an extensive scheme to sell fake works by renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso and Willem de Kooning. Eric Spoutz, who must also forfeit the $1.45 million he earned from the scheme and pay $154,100 in restitution, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan after pleading guilty in June to one count of wire fraud.

Mount Clemens, MI

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,464

