Michigan art dealer gets 3-plus years in prison for forgeries
A Michigan art dealer was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison for engaging in what prosecutors said was an extensive scheme to sell fake works by renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso and Willem de Kooning. Eric Spoutz, who must also forfeit the $1.45 million he earned from the scheme and pay $154,100 in restitution, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan after pleading guilty in June to one count of wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Boot Rite Computer Solutions (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Cibyrchik
|15
|Cops: Man grabs football, bites neighbor on mouth (Oct '09)
|Feb 10
|What A Phart
|6
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|11
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Feb 6
|Micheal
|12
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14)
|Jan 29
|Kovalciks Violate...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mount Clemens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC