MARVAC Show Expects Strong Turnout, Sales
As we head further into 2017, many things are uncertain but one thing is for sure: RV manufacturers and dealers are happy campers indeed. The Detroit News reported that nationwide, the motorhome, trailer and campground industry is coming off its best sales year in four decades - and envisions even more consumers driving away in trailers and motorhomes in 2017.
