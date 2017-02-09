Library presents genealogical, historical resources
The Grosse Pointe Public Library presents, "Genealogical and Historical Resources at the Mount Clemens Public Library: Traditional, Computer and Internet," at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Ewald branch, 15175 E. Jefferson, Grosse Pointe Park.
