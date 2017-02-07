Large Format Graphic Installer
Job Description Fast paced print, mail, and fulfillment company is looking for a full time graphic installer for our growing large format department. Job duties include: a Perform offsite installations, both indoor and outdoor, for a variety of large format graphics including but not limited to banners, wall ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Large Format Printing Graphic/ Visual Installation Specialist Posted: Tuesday, February 07, 2017 Location: Mount Clemens, Michigan Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.
