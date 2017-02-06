4-H Tech Wizards Program Recognizes A...

4-H Tech Wizards Program Recognizes Axalta for Educating Tomorrow's Leaders

Axalta Coating Systems has announced that three employees from its Mount Clemens, Michigan facility received awards from Michigan State University Extension's 4-H Tech Wizards program. The Tech Wizards program focuses on building healthy mentoring relationships between caring adult role models and youth as they interact through STEM related topics and activities.

