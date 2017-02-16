Paintings, photos from Selfridge air base part of exhibit
Paintings, photographs and other items from Selfridge Air National Guard Base are going on display as part of an exhibit in suburban Detroit. A free public reception is planned for Saturday at Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens.
