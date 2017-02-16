Paintings, photos from Selfridge air ...

Paintings, photos from Selfridge air base part of exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Paintings, photographs and other items from Selfridge Air National Guard Base are going on display as part of an exhibit in suburban Detroit. A free public reception is planned for Saturday at Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Clemens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Man grabs football, bites neighbor on mouth (Oct '09) Feb 10 What A Phart 6
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Feb 6 duck femocrats 11
Traffic Light (Jun '09) Feb 6 Micheal 12
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
See all Mount Clemens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Clemens Forum Now

Mount Clemens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Clemens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mount Clemens, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC