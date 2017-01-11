NAIAS Charity Preview ticket sales outpacing last year Gala chairman says they're ahead of last year's ticket sales and hope to raise over $5M for children Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2iloNPt It's been a banner year for the car companies, so Friday's Charity Preview at the North American International Auto Show is bound to be a spirited affair. Detroit's favorite black-tie event, fondly dubbed "Car Prom," bills itself as the largest-annual, single night fundraiser in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.