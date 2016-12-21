Man found shot in Mt. Clemens

Man found shot in Mt. Clemens

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning. According to police, it happened in the 100 block of south Main St. for a report of a man who had been shot.

