Man found shot in Mt. Clemens
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning. According to police, it happened in the 100 block of south Main St. for a report of a man who had been shot.
Mount Clemens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|house sinks in hole
|36 min
|thats poopy
|1
|Stop preying on us !
|38 min
|lawless
|3
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Still a goody
|41
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec 7
|Brian 1907
|71
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec 5
|Technician
|1
