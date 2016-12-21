Huron River Watershed Council and cou...

Huron River Watershed Council and county take legal action on dioxane

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: MLive.com

Washtenaw County and the Huron River Watershed Council are joining the city of Ann Arbor in taking legal action in hopes of getting a better cleanup of the Gelman dioxane plume. Both the county and the nonprofit group, southeast Michigan's oldest environmental organization dedicated to river protection, filed motions this week in court, seeking to intervene in the previously settled litigation between the state and Gelman Sciences.

