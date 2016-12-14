Developer brings hope and renovation to Mount Clemens
Developer brings hope and renovation to Mount Clemens Businessman John Hanna purchased and renovated the historic Emerald Theatre, which will reopen Thursday Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hGySr0 In February, the building at 31 N. Walnut was purchased by developer John Hanna, who owns several businesses in Royal Oak, including the Royal Oak Music Theatre. Business owners in downtown Mount Clemens are saying the theater's return is part of a bigger upswing for the Macomb County city's central district.
