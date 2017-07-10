Taxing my burger isna t the answer

Taxing my burger isna t the answer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Mt. Airy News

We expect the federal government to maintain a military and print money. We expect the state government to fund the roads on which we travel, and we expect local governments to police our streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Country and my Uterus Jun 30 AndAllofUs 1
Mr Dolly's lawn service May '17 Anoymous 1
Parking May '17 anon 1
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr '17 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar '17 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 282,424,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC