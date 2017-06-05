The Magnificents Band to play Friday in Mount Airy

The Magnificents Band, seen here performing at The Blackmon Amphitheatre in an earlier concert, will be on stage at that venue Friday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. As part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series, The Magnificents Band will be performing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on beginning at 7:30 pm.

