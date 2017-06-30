Surry County Sheriff Reports

Ricky Allen Cook Jr., 31, of E. Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant over the weekend charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle and altering serial numbers on a vehicle, both dated in May. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on July 18. In 2011 Cook was convicted of five driving-related offenses: driving while ... (more)

