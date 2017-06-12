Surry County Sheriff Reports -
The Quick Stop convenience store at 426 N. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, at the corner of Fowler Road, was charged with keeping illegal gambling machines on the premises on June 4. No individual person showed up in the arrest reports; the incident report says the case is under investigation.
