Surry County sheriff reports -
Mitchell River Primitive Baptist Church reported a theft on May 26. According to Gary Alton Lowe, who reported the crime, some time between May 20-26 an unknown person removed a water pump from the well, creating charges of larceny and criminal damage to property.
