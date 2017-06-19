Seldom Scene to take the stage Friday in Mount Airy

The Blue Ridge and Beyond series welcomes The Seldom Scene to the Historic Earle Theater on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. The Seldom Scene, with a body of work stretching back to 1971 and early collaborations with Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, is recognized as one of the most successful bluegrass bands in America.

