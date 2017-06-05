SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded on May 2 includes, from left, Lauren Shore of Boonville, Emily Mendenhall of Boonville, Sarah Lincomfelt of Hamptonville, Jackie Gonzalez of Mount Airy, Madison Davis of Yadkinville, Monica Peak of Hamptonville, and Madison Shore of Boonville.

