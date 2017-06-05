SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate com...

SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded on May 2 includes, from left, Lauren Shore of Boonville, Emily Mendenhall of Boonville, Sarah Lincomfelt of Hamptonville, Jackie Gonzalez of Mount Airy, Madison Davis of Yadkinville, Monica Peak of Hamptonville, and Madison Shore of Boonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr Dolly's lawn service May 30 Anoymous 1
Parking May 22 anon 1
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr '17 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar '17 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC