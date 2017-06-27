Audition workshop kicks off on Saturd...

Audition workshop kicks off on Saturday

Randall Simmons, a local actor and drama student at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, will be leading a four-part audition workshop over the next two weekends at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy.

Mount Airy, NC

