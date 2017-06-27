Army band to perform July 3

The North Carolina 440th Army National Guard Band taking the stage for a free concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy on July 3. Residents of Mount Airy and the surrounding area will have the chance to kick off their July 4 celebrations a day early with the North Carolina 440th Army National Guard Band taking the stage for a free concert ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.