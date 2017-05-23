Water-hookup mandate effort fails -
Mount Airy commissioners, from left, Steve Yokeley and Jim Armbrister, shown in a file photo, do not support a city water line extension out of town because residents in the neighborhood affected won't be forced to sign up for utility service.
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking
|May 22
|anon
|1
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
