Trump targeting IRS rule on churches

Thursday Read more: Philly.com

John Eaton, from Flat Rock, N.C., holds up a signs that reads "Your Best Choice ... Jesus Christ" on the corner of Pine and Main Streets in downtown Mount Airy, N.C. A yearning for an earlier time, especially prevalent in rural American towns and cities like Mount Airy, helped spur white evangelical Christians to vote overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order further weakening already-sparse enforcement of an IRS rule threatening the loss of tax-exempt status for religious organizations that endorse political candidates.

