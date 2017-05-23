Standoff ends in forced entry -

A seven-hour standoff ended on Saturday when the Surry County Sheriff's Office Special Engagement Team forced their way into a barricaded room in a Mount Airy home to serve a warrant and arrest an occupant inside.

