Spanish interpreter certificate helps...

Spanish interpreter certificate helps Surry graduates advance career goals in variety of fields

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

During the spring 2017 semester at Surry Community College, things came full circle for alum Andrea Contreras as she returned to a Surry classroom. Contreras visited Spanish instructor Jennifer Jimenez's class to share her experience working as an interpreter and translator at Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation and provide students with an example of a local career using skills and knowledge gained during her time as a Surry student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr Dolly's lawn service Tue Anoymous 1
Parking May 22 anon 1
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr '17 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar '17 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC