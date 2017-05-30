Spanish interpreter certificate helps Surry graduates advance career goals in variety of fields

During the spring 2017 semester at Surry Community College, things came full circle for alum Andrea Contreras as she returned to a Surry classroom. Contreras visited Spanish instructor Jennifer Jimenez's class to share her experience working as an interpreter and translator at Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation and provide students with an example of a local career using skills and knowledge gained during her time as a Surry student.

