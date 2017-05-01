SCC offers computer courses -
Windows 10 classes will be offered in four sessions in May. Students can attend class May 22 through June 28 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain or at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC