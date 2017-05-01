SCC offers computer courses

Windows 10 classes will be offered in four sessions in May. Students can attend class May 22 through June 28 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain or at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.