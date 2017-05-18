SCC Horticulture Club visits zoo -

SCC Horticulture Club visits zoo

Surry Community College Horticulture Club members, from left, Treva Kirby of Mount Airy, Tyler Smith of Yadkinville, Miguel Vargas of Dobson, Ashlee Huybert of Pilot Mountain, and Tyler Minor of Mount Airy recently traveled to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, as an end of semester celebration and reward for their hard work in ... (more)

