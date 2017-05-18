No justification for city tax hike
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is apparently considering a tax increase for the upcoming budget year, which begins July 1. Either that, or cutting nine jobs from the city payroll, ending appropriations to outside agencies such as the Surry Arts Council, and other measures aimed at reducing expenses.
