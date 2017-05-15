Man charged in car-sales scheme -

Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A Mount Airy man has been charged with felony violations stemming from his alleged sale of vehicles he did not provide to the buyers, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Gary Lee Goad, 60, of 170 Centerwood Drive, who also was served with a warrant on April 7 for a similar crime in Mount Airy in March, became the subject of an investigation by Detective Ashley Doiel of the Sheriff's Office on April 21. It was based on a complaint involving Goad from a county resident, whose name was not released, advising that Goad had approached him in the yard of his residence.

