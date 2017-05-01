Hargrave to visit Surry violin making class on May 3

World renowned violin maker Roger Hargrave will visit Surry Community College's Violin Making - Violin Luthier class at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to share his expertise on making Cremonese violins - those made using the traditions of the many historically renowned luthiers from Cremona, Italy. Born in England, and relocated to Germany, Hargrave has spent almost 40 years involved in instrument making, reconstruction, and restoration, and has built a reputation for his ability to create instruments with exceptional tonal qualities.

