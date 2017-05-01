Hargrave to visit Surry violin making...

Hargrave to visit Surry violin making class on May 3

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

World renowned violin maker Roger Hargrave will visit Surry Community College's Violin Making - Violin Luthier class at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to share his expertise on making Cremonese violins - those made using the traditions of the many historically renowned luthiers from Cremona, Italy. Born in England, and relocated to Germany, Hargrave has spent almost 40 years involved in instrument making, reconstruction, and restoration, and has built a reputation for his ability to create instruments with exceptional tonal qualities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr 8 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar '17 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar '17 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC