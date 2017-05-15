City budget to include tax hike? -
It has been 10 years since property taxes were increased in Mount Airy, but there are indications that streak could be broken soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC