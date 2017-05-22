A working farm where history lives
The bones of Rosie Sink's vegetable garden can be seen in this spring photo where early spring asparagus is finished but before summer vegetables take over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking
|3 hr
|anon
|1
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC