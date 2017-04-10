Telecommunicators honored for their service

They are the connection between the public and emergency service officials, the lifeline to getting people help when they need it most and quickly - they are telecommunicators. The week of April 9-15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to thank the dispatchers on the other end of the radio who get help for the public, dispatch emergency officials and ensure emergency officials are safe and have the support needed to do their job.

