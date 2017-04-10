Telecommunicators honored for their s...

Telecommunicators honored for their service -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

They are the connection between the public and emergency service officials, the lifeline to getting people help when they need it most and quickly - they are telecommunicators. The week of April 9-15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to thank the dispatchers on the other end of the radio who get help for the public, dispatch emergency officials and ensure emergency officials are safe and have the support needed to do their job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr 8 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar 30 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar '17 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC