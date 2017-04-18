Surrey Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income of $947,725
For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net income totaled $947,725 or $0.23 per fully diluted common share, compared with $776,954 or $0.19 per fully diluted common share earned during the first quarter of 2016. The increase in earnings results from a reduction in the provision for loan losses and an increase in noninterest income.
