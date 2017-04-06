Studio Showcase Apr 06, 2017 Studio Showcase: Big Rude Recording
Big Rude Recording Owner Chase O'Neal on his analog outboard processing choices: "It's all the good flavor we could squeeze into the racks we currently have, with everything captured into Pro Tools HD." Based outside of Wilmington, North Carolina in New Hanover County, Big Rude Recording was founded by Chase O'Neal, an energetic young engineer keenly aware of the importance of vibe in recording environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
