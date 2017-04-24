Hiatt & Mason Enterprises to Pay $35,000 to Settle EEOC Racial Harassment Lawsuit

Hiatt & Mason Enterprises, Inc., a structural steel erection services company, has agreed to pay $35,000 and provide other relief to settle a racial harassment lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced yesterday. The EEOC had charged that Hiatt & Mason violated federal law when it subjected a black employee to a racially hostile work environment.

