Henderson Payless ShoeSource avoids company boot
Henderson's Payless ShoeSource store avoided the chopping block on Wednesday as its parent company filed for Bankruptcy Court protection and announced the closing of about 400 of its 4,400 locations. PHOTO BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff Doors to Payless ShoeSource in Henderson's Dabney West shopping center will stay open, even though the Kansas-based company announced Wednesday that it would close 400 stores across the country as it reorganizes its finances under a Chapter 11 filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar 14
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar 8
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
|Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t...
|Jan '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC