Hargrave to visit Surry Violin Making class -
World-renowned violin maker Roger Hargrave will visit Surry Community College's Violin Making - Violin Luthier class at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. He will be sharing his expertise on making Cremonese violins - those made using the traditions of the many historically renowned luthiers from ... (more)
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
