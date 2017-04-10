Elkin to begin budget process -

Elkin to begin budget process -

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

While Elkin's department heads presented a brief financial overview and capital projects during the board's annual retreat in February, more specific budgeting for the 2017-18 fiscal year will begin on April 25. During the April 10 Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting, budget retreat sessions were set, with the first two being April 25 and May 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. The first of the meetings will involve all department heads, and the second will be specifically for the commissioners to meet with the town manager. Both gatherings are open to the public and will be held at town hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr 8 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar 30 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar '17 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC