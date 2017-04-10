Elkin to begin budget process -
While Elkin's department heads presented a brief financial overview and capital projects during the board's annual retreat in February, more specific budgeting for the 2017-18 fiscal year will begin on April 25. During the April 10 Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting, budget retreat sessions were set, with the first two being April 25 and May 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. The first of the meetings will involve all department heads, and the second will be specifically for the commissioners to meet with the town manager. Both gatherings are open to the public and will be held at town hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
