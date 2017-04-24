Elkin Police Department participates in first Coffee with a Cop at...
Surry Community Chapter of the LEO Club Members with Instructor Mary Burton , attending officers and local children. Officers in attendance Saturday: Mt Airy Police Department Lieutenant Inman, Surry County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant LeFerve & Lieutenant Byrd, Dobson Police Department Officer Richardson, Surry Community College Police Department Chief Shropshire and Officer Barber, and Elkin Police Department Officer Hauser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC