Court of Appeals reduction moves closer to final Senate vote
Legislation to reduce the number of North Carolina Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 has moved closer to passing the state Senate. The full chamber gave tentative approval on Monday to the Republican measure that would phase out the three judgeships as vacancies arise through retirements or resignations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar 14
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC