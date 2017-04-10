Court of Appeals reduction moves clos...

Court of Appeals reduction moves closer to final Senate vote

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

Legislation to reduce the number of North Carolina Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12 has moved closer to passing the state Senate. The full chamber gave tentative approval on Monday to the Republican measure that would phase out the three judgeships as vacancies arise through retirements or resignations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr 8 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar 30 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar 14 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar '17 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC