Communications center plans halted -
Monday evening the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted not to move forward with a plan which would have relocated the county's 911 center from its location on Dobson Church of Christ Road to the human services building in Mount Airy. "We decided not to accept the bids for the up-fit at the human services building," said Eddie Harris, chairman of the county board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar 30
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar 14
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mount Airy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC