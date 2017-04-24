Cawley backs cutoff point for raises -
Mount Airy commissioners Jon Cawley and Shirley Brinkley are shown during a city government budget discussion to hammer out objectives for the 2017-2018 fiscal year that starts on July 1. Raises for Mount Airy police officers and/or other municipal employees is a key budget issue this year for the city commissioners, one of whom is adamant about ... (more)
Mount Airy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smell (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|Shankielove 1985
|6
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr 1
|Lisa 64
|1
|HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Michael johnson
|2
|mt. airy pain clinic
|Mar '17
|Mamabluvzu
|2
|Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions -
|Mar '17
|JOSIAH ROBBINS
|1
|under age driving
|Mar '17
|concerned
|1
|111 Congress Has Many Communists
|Feb '17
|blackyb
|1
