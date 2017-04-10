Board to consider mandatory hook-up -

On Monday, the Surry County Board of Commissioners will once again consider two ordinances which could force residents in the Interstates Water and Sewer District and the area between the city of Mount Airy and the district to hook on to the sewer system, which is nearing completion.

