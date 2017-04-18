Board paves way for apartments -

Board paves way for apartments -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mt. Airy News

Wynnefield Properties President Craig Stone, left, presents details regarding the firm's planned Danbury Pointe Apartments Thursday night, when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners subsequently approved annexation and rezoning requests to accommodate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Smell (Dec '11) Apr 8 Shankielove 1985 6
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr 1 Lisa 64 1
HBO Carports - BUYER BEWARE (Oct '15) Mar 30 Michael johnson 2
mt. airy pain clinic Mar '17 Mamabluvzu 2
News Driver in weekend wreck has 12 DWI convictions - Mar '17 JOSIAH ROBBINS 1
under age driving Mar '17 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb '17 blackyb 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Surry County was issued at April 22 at 4:11PM EDT

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC