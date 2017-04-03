A.E.S. acquires Florida company -
In March, Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc. purchased Chrystal River, a Florida-based Regulator Control Repair, according to a written statement from A.E.S. According to the statement, Regulator Control Repair performs regulator and recloser repairs for utility companies throughout the United States.
