Will Barter Theatre raise curtain her...

Will Barter Theatre raise curtain here? -

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Mt. Airy News

Mount Airy officials are paying a visit to Abingdon, Virginia, today as part of an effort that could lead to Abingdon's historic Barter Theatre branching out to this city, according to Mayor David Rowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mount Airy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
under age driving Mar 1 concerned 1
111 Congress Has Many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
Add this to Soldier who saw how these Syrians t... Jan '17 blackyb 1
tomato nuts or (mater heads) Jan '17 Materzzz 2
mt. airy pain clinic Jan '17 kdb 1
Trump is a good man for the job Dec '16 What a Moron 2
Food Lion Fire Dec '16 Zone 1
See all Mount Airy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mount Airy Forum Now

Mount Airy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mount Airy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mount Airy, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC